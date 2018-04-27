Legoland announces free entry if you share a name with the new Prince

Anyone who shares the name with the new Royal baby will get free entry into Legoland.

The theme park announced today that anyone called Louis will get free entry up until Thursday, July 19.

To celebrate the birth Legoland has added a miniature Prince Louis to it’s Miniland attraction.

The timely installation is complete with a 3cm tall Lego Prince Louis along with a 55 Lego brick pram and his birth sign announcement.

Paula Laughton, head model maker at the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort said: “We had lots of fun building the new scene to raise our very own tiny toast to the new Royal arrival. Now we know the young Prince’s name, we look forward to welcoming any guests named Louis to the Park to join us as we celebrate our Royal neighbours’ news.”