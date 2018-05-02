Slough man convicted after attempting to burgle Windsor business twice

A 40-year-old man from Slough has been convicted of burglary by Thames Valley Police.

Naveed Amjad, of The Frithe, Slough, attempted to burgle the same commercial business in Windsor twice.

The first time on Friday, December 22 and the second on Thursday, March 15 this year.

He was arrested during the second attempted burglary after the business owner was alerted to the break-in and called police.

Amjad was convicted at Reading Magistrates’ Court of two counts of burglary on Monday, April 30.

He was found guilty by the magistrates on the first count after pleading guilty to the second count of burglary.

Detective Constable Martin Key, of Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: "Thames Valley Police thoroughly investigates burglaries and brings offenders to justice.

"A guilty plea also led to a further conviction because of the overwhelming evidence against Amjad.

"I hope this sends a message for other criminals that you will be investigated and brought before the courts for justice to be served."

A sentencing date has yet to be confirmed.