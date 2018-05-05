Police appeal for witnesses after woman is raped in Windsor

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her twenties was raped in Windsor.

She was with a friend when she was approached by two men between 2.15 – 2.30am on Saturday, April 28.

One man led her away from Goswell Hill and took her in to Alexandra Gardens, near the entrance to Goswell Road, where he raped her.

She then left Alexandra Gardens and returned to her friend.

A 20-year-old man from Hayes, in London, was arrested the next day on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident and was released under investigation.

Detective Constable William Holbrook, of Maidenhead Force CID, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances and I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Goswell Hill or Alexandra Gardens in the early hours of Saturday 28 April who saw anything they believe could assist our investigation. Any details, regardless of how insignificant you think they could be, should be reported to police.

“At the time the area was busy with people visiting Windsor’s bars and I would appeal for anyone who has information to come forward. The victim is continuing to be supported by a specially-trained officer.”

Call 101 quoting reference 43180127632 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.