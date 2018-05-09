School pays tribute after police find body believed to be missing teacher

Colleagues of a missing teacher whose body was found in the Thames say they trying to come to terms with her death.

Police received a call at about 5pm on Monday (May7) after a member of the public discovered the body, believed to be Ruth Smith, in the water near Bisham Road.

Mrs Smith, who taught at St Edward’s Royal Free Middle School in Windsor, had been missing since Wednesday, April 25.

Headteacher Rod Welsh described her as a popular teacher with a ‘winning smile, strong sense of humour and a deeply caring nature’.

He said: “Energetic, enthusiastic and with a great sense of fun, Ruth was passionate about her work and always wanted to do the best she could for the students in her care.

“We miss her very much.”

The death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ and officers have notified her next of kin.

Formal identification is yet to take place.