Palace confirm Meghan Markle's dad will not be attending the wedding

Meghan Markle’s father will not be attending the Royal Wedding on Saturday.

In a statement issued by Kensington Palace today from Meghan said: “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

The statement follows reports in the national press over the weekend that he staged paparazzi photos and that he underwent heart surgery.

There has been no official confirmation about who will walk Meghan down the aisle.