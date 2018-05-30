Windsor Rape Trial: Consensual sex claim 'compounds woman's worst nightmare'

A jury has heard how a soldier accused of raping a lone woman in Windsor town centre had groped several women on a nightclub dance floor before heading outside.

Connor Brayley, 24, based at Victoria Barracks, Sheet Street, is charged with two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and sexual assault relating to the incident which took place in the early hours of Thursday, December 14.

At Reading Crown Court today (Wednesday), the jury saw CCTV footage of Brayley dancing at The Old Ticket Hall in Farm Yard, groping women in intimate places and grabbing one by the wrists.

“You were a nuisance Mr Brayley, you were being a pest, you were being creepy,” said Alan Blake, prosecuting.

Brayley said he was just being ‘friendly’ and that everyone in the venue had their arms around each other.

The court heard how after leaving, Brayley, who was drunk and had taken cocaine, roamed Windsor for about 20 minutes before seeing a drunk young woman in Thames Street and walking with her to Royal Windsor Shopping.

The prosecution says Brayley tried to pull the woman into an alleyway by make-up shop Bobbi Brown, but the soldier says he was only trying to stop her stumbling over.

Mr Blake said she grabbed onto a bollard ‘for all she’s worth’ before falling on the pavement, before Brayley climbed on top of her, which the Devon-born defendant says was to inspect her injured ankle.

He said the woman had consensual sex with him by Bachelors Acre but the prosecution says he dragged her to a nearby wall ‘with considerable force’ before raping her.

Summing up this afternoon prosecutor Mr Blake said: “He (Brayley) compounds what he has done by trying to present this woman’s worst nightmare as some seedy consensual sexual activity.”

Defending, Giuseppina Silvio, told jurors: “The defendant is a pathetic, immature young lad in the army.

“Can you really believe that he is the monster that’s been presented to you?”

The trial continues.