Police dealing with three-car collision on Imperial Road

Police are currently dealing with a three car collision on Imperial Road, Windsor.

Residents have been advised to avoid Imperial Road if they are collecting children from Windsor Girls School and to call ahead and arrange.

Any witnesses have been asked to call the police on 101 with the reference 659 08/06/18

More to follow