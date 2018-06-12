Appeal for witness in investigation into unexplained death of Windsor teacher

Police investigating the non-suspicious death of a teacher want to trace a man who may have been the last person to speak to her before she went missing.

Ruth Smith, 55, of St Mark’s Road, Windsor, was found dead in the River Thames on Monday, May 7 following a missing persons investigation.

At about 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 25, the police received reports that a woman, believed to be Ruth, had entered the water and then re-emerged from the water at the end of St Peter’s Street, Marlow, near to the jetty entrance of the River Thames and the Two Brewers pub.

During this time it is believe she might have spoken to a man, before she then again disappeared.

Police are carrying out the investigation on behalf of the coroner and wish to trace the man who may have spoken to Ruth.

He is described as a man in his mid-to-late fifties, with short brown/greying hair which was receding on top. He is described as 5ft, 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall of average build, wearing light coloured trousers, a casual shirt and a beige Harrington/windcheater jacket.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Stephen Fox, of Force CID based at High Wycombe, said: "We are carrying out an investigation on behalf of the coroner into this unexplained but non-suspicious death"

"We are appealing for this potential witness to come forward, as he may have been the last person to see Ruth before she went missing."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180124579', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.