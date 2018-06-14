Driver in hospital with serious injuries following three-car collision in Windsor

A driver remains in critical condition at Wexham Park Hospital following a three-car collision in Windsor on Friday, June 8.

At about 12.50pm a black Volkswagen Golf which was travelling in Imperial Road near Windsor Girls school, was involved in a collision with a black Ford Galaxy and a black Volkswagen Polo travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Golf was a man in his Fifties and he was taken to Wexham Park Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

The drivers of the other vehicles were also taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries. Both have been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Mark Dunne, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “We are investigating this collision, following which one of the drivers remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision happen.

“It would be very helpful if anyone recognises the description of the vehicles could also provide us details about the movements of the vehicles prior to the collision too.

“Anyone with dash-cam footage is also asked to get in touch on 101 quoting the reference 43180179612.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180173612', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.