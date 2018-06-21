Burglar jailed for stealing items from Windsor guest house

A burglar has been jailed after breaking into a Windsor guest house and stealing items from rooms.

Paul Shannon, 32, of no fixed abode was convicted and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

On April 20 and April 26, Shannon broke into the Alma Guest House in Alma Road and stole items.

He was sentenced to a total of three years and eight months' imprisonment following a three day trial.

Investigating officer, PC Peter Dorling, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "This conviction shows how seriously we take offences of this nature, and that we investigate fully to ensure that offenders are brought to justice.

"I would like to thank the victim in this case for his support throughout the investigation and court process, and for helping to secure this conviction."