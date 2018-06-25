Enter our photography competition at Royal Windsor Summer Show

Are you a keen photographer looking for a bit of exposure? How about entering one of your pictures into the Windsor Express Photography Challenge at the Royal Windsor Summer Show.

With less than a month to go until this year’s show, we are calling on readers to enter one of its fun competitive classes.

Among the categories, which include everything from fruits and flowers to cookery and cakes, there are several photo challenges.

This year’s photography challenge has a ‘Wedding Celebration’ theme.

The photo can be one taken of a wedding, blessing or civil ceremony celebration you have attended.

It does not have to feature the couple getting married and it can be formal or informal, a traditional or unusual ceremony.

You can also enter a photo taken by you from among the crowds at a Royal Wedding, including images taken at street party celebrations.

Show chairman Andrew Tye said: “Everyone in Windsor is so proud of the way our whole community came together to make Prince Harry and Meghan’s day so special and to give such a warm welcome to so many visitors.

“We’re hoping to see lots of photographic competition entries that capture the wonderful atmosphere of either the Royal Wedding or of peoples’ own wedding days.”

The winning snap will be printed in the Express, which sponsors the show.

Entries must be in hard copy form and not exceed 10x8in, including mount.

The show takes place on Saturday, July 14 in St George’s School in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Visit rwrhs.com/summer-show/ for further information.