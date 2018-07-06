Windsor Castle to close for day during Donald Trump's UK visit

10:27AM, Friday 06 July 2018
Windsor Castle will be closed next Friday (July 13) - while President Trump visits the UK.
The castle’s website does not appear to show why the popular tourist destination will be shut.
It has been widely reported Mr Trump will visit the Queen at the castle that day but that has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.
