SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 06
28 °C
Sat, 07
29 °C
Sun, 08
29 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Windsor Castle to close for day during Donald Trump's UK visit

    Trump set for Windsor Castle invite?

    Windsor Castle will be closed next Friday (July 13) - while President Trump visits the UK.

    The castle’s website does not appear to show why the popular tourist destination will be shut.

    It has been widely reported Mr Trump will visit the Queen at the castle that day but that has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved