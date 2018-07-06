Rapist soldier who attacked woman in town centre jailed for 19 years

A soldier who raped and threatened to kill his victim if she resisted him has been jailed for 19 years.

Connor Brayley, who was based at Victoria Barracks, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court today (Friday).

Sentencing the 24-year-old, Judge Johannah Cutts told Brayley he had not shown ‘a shred of remorse’ for his attack on a young woman in Windsor town centre in the early hours of Thursday, December 14.

The court heard that in the hours leading up to the incident, Brayley had been drinking heavily and took cocaine for the first time. He was seen on CCTV cameras groping women in a nightclub in the town.

When he left the club he spent time doing what the judge called ‘reconnaissance’ — searching for a victim and an appropriate place to commit the crime.

After some time he found the woman, who was alone and drunk, the court heard.

The court was told Brayley acted kindly towards her at first, before he dragged her to the ground, forcing himself upon her, and then pulled her to Bachelors Acre where he raped her twice.

In her closing remarks, the judge described how Brayley had been ‘prowling’ the streets of Windsor hunting for a victim.

She said: “You placed your jacket on her that cold December night and lulled her into a false sense of security.

“As she struggled you told her you would kill her if she did not do what you said.

“You have not shown a shred of remorse despite overwhelming evidence against you.

“Your actions were calculated and premeditated, you pose a high risk to other women.”

Judge Cutts QC praised the victim after the sentencing. She said: "She's a woman of supreme courage. I hope she can find some way to move on with her life."

Brayley avoided a life sentence, with the judge citing his young age and lack of previous sexual offences.

He will serve a 14-year custodial sentence and a five year extended licence. He will also be on the sex offenders register for life.

A jury took just three hours to find Brayley guilty of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, May 31.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Christopher Jamieson of Maidenhead Force CID, said: "The victim has shown remarkable bravery throughout the investigation and trial processes and I hope that today's sentencing will now help her to move on with her life.

"Brayley subjected to her a lengthy attack, but her courage following the incident helped us to quickly arrest and charge Brayley with these offences.

"This sentencing shows how seriously these offences are taken. Thames Valley Police will always thoroughly investigate such offences and work with the Crown Prosecution service in order to ensure that offenders are brought to justice."