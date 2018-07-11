Palace releases details of Donald Trump's meeting with the Queen

The Queen will meet President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle on Friday, the palace has confirmed.

Her Majesty will welcome the President and the First Lady Melania Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle.

A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, will give a Royal Salute and the US national anthem will be played.

President Trump will inspect the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past and will then join the Queen for tea with the First Lady.

The Queen has met 11 out of 12 serving US Presidents during her reign.