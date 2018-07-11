Victoria Bridge to close for two weeks for essential repairs

A main route which connects residents from Datchet and Horton and Wraysbury to Windsor will be closed for two weeks.

Kind Edward VII Avenue will be closed for essential bridge repairs from Monday, July 23 until Friday, August 3.

A diversion will run via Windsor town centre, the A308 Albert Road and Datchet Road.

Parts of Victoria Bridge have been found to have deteriorated due to water seeping into the concrete and the damage was identified during a routine inspection by the council.

During the two-week closure the surface of the bridge will be removed to allow the damage to be repaired.

The structure will then be covered with a special waterproof coating to protect it from further damage in the future before a new road surface is laid on the bridge and adjoining road.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) , cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “We have more than 200 bridges to maintain on our 384-mile highway network and repairs and preventative work like this are essential to keeping the borough’s roads in a good condition.

“The area in need of repair runs right through the centre of this bridge so the only way to do this work safely is to completely close the crossing to vehicles.

“I would ask for people’s patience as we undertake this essential maintenance which will help prolong the life of the structure and reduce the risk of more costly repairs in the future.”

The original cast-iron Victoria Bridge, built in 1851, was damaged by tanks during the Second World War and replaced by a temporary bridge before being rebuilt in its current form in 1966.