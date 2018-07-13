Royal Windsor Summer Show to take place tomorrow

The talents of amateur gardeners, bakers and photographers will be showcased tomorrow (Saturday) as the Royal Windsor Summer Show returns.

This year’s show will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice and the RAF.

The grounds of St George’s School at Windsor Castle will be transformed and more than 100 classes will be on display from 11am-5pm.

They include the Express’ own photo category, where entrants have been asked to submit a photo on the theme of Royal Weddings.

Society chairman Andrew Try said: “The Royal Windsor Summer Show has all the ingredients of a quintessential English day out – from Mark Tilling’s exclusive afternoon tea, to Pimm’s, children’s entertainment, trade stalls and, of course, the wonderful show classes in a glorious garden setting in the shadow of the castle.

“Visitors can mingle with celebrity chefs and TV personalities. We have something for everyone of every age and interest and there are even a few classes still open for entries – come and join the fun.”

Entertainment includes performances from Pop Goes the Choir, Shinfield Shambles Morris dancing and Swing 42 Jazz.

For the children there will be an urban farm, the Busy Buttons Wonders of the Woods children’s marquee and a Punch and Judy show.

Visit www.rwrhs.com/ summer-show for more information.

TV’s Chris Bavin will be making an appearance at the Royal Windsor Summer Show.

The presenter of Tomorrow’s Food and Eat Well For Less will swap food for his other speciality, flowers, as he is set to host and judge the show’s flower arranging competition.

He said: “I’m really excited for the show, it's my first time and I can’t wait to get down there and see what they are doing and play my part.

“It’s made even better by the fact that I live nearby – it’s the kind of event I would go to with my family anyway.

“I know quite a lot about flowers, I started selling them when I was 16 and I’m a keen gardener. I also present Britain in Bloom on BBC Two.”