Appeal for witnesses following 'altercation' outside bar in Goswell Hill

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an ‘altercation’ outside a bar in Windsor.

At about 1.40am on Sunday, July 8, police officers were called to Scotch bar in Goswell Hill.

Police said during the disturbance a member of security staff sustained a cut to his head and another man sustained a broken ankle, he was treated in hospital and later discharged.

Four police officers were also assaulted during the incident and suffered minor injuries.

Investigating officer Sergeant Richard Humpherson, of Maidenhead police station, said: "There were a lot of people in the area at the time of this assault and we would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

"We are investigating the circumstances that led to both victims injuries.

"It was closing time so there could be a number of witnesses who havent come forward yet.

"Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180206774.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111."

A 26-year-old man from Great Missenden was arrested on suspicion of assaulting four police officers, a public order offence and assault. He was later de-arrested.