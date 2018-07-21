CCTV images released in connection with Windsor town centre assault

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of three men who may have vital information about an assault which left a man with a broken nose.

The attack took place at about 1.45am in Bar Yello, Goswell Hill, Windsor, on Saturday, June 2.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was leaving the venue in the early hours when he was punched multiple times, suffering a broken nose and bruising to his face.

He was treated at Slough’s Wexham Park Hospital before being discharged.

Police believe the three men pictured in its CCTV images may have information about the attack.

Investigating officer PC Justin Rautenbach, based at Maidenhead Police Station said: “The victim sustained some nasty injuries as a result of this assault, although he has now made a good recovery.

“I believe the men pictured in these CCTV images will have important information to help with our investigation.

“If you recognise any of the men, please contact 101, quoting reference number 43180166113.

“Alternatively, you can visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there.”