    • Winkfield Road closed following traffic accident

    Legoland Windsor has issued a warning to motorists following an accident on Winkfield Road today (Thursday).

    The theme park tweeted at 5.33pm to warn drivers that Winkfield Road has been closed due to an accident.

    Customers were told to turn right when leaving the theme park and to expect delays.

    More updates to follow.

