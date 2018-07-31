Windsor Food Festival to come to Alexandra Gardens

A food festival featuring live chef demonstrations, street food and a beer tent will be coming to Alexandra Gardens next month.

Windsor Food Festival will feature chefs including Kate and Giancarlo Caldesi from Caldesi in Campagna based in Bray, Chris Wheeler from Stoke Park, David Wilby from Windsor Grill and the Royal Oak’s Paley Street head chef Leon Smith.

There will be street food sellers and a beer tent featuring a range of real ales from local breweries and wine tasting.

Paul Brennan, who is organising the event, said: “I am absolutely delighted to launch the first ever Windsor Food Festival. We’ve been working closely with the council to ensure that Windsor has a food festival that’s sustainable and it can be proud of.

“We have some fantastic produce and restaurants in this area and I know that there are lots of foodies locally so it made perfect sense to give them an event where they can see all of this come together.”

The event will take place over two days of the August bank holiday. On Saturday, August 25 it will be open from 10-6pm and on Sunday, August 26 it will be open 10-5pm.