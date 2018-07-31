Police arrest four men on suspicion of poaching in Windsor's Home Park

04:56PM, Tuesday 31 July 2018
A group of four young men have been arrested by police on suspicion of poaching in Windsor's Home Park.
The arrests are in connection with an incident in the Frogmore Estate on Sunday at 10.20pm where a deer was found killed.
The men have been released under investigation.
Police asked the public to call 101 to report any incidents where they see lights in fields late at night.
4 young men arrested for poaching in the Great Park and 2 dogs seized. A deer was found killed by the dogs. If you see lights in fields at night, please report it to the police, on the 101 number— TVP Maidenhead (@TVP_Maidenhead) July 31, 2018
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.
A body of a young male has been recovered from Slough’s Jubilee River.