Council liaising with police after travellers arrive in Windsor

10:35AM, Friday 17 August 2018
Travellers have returned to Whiteley in Windsor.
A Royal Borough spokesman said the council is liaising with police and carrying out checks.
Cllr Wisdom da Costa (Ind, Clewer North) has previously told the Advertiser that Whiteley should be listed as a site vulnerable to encampments.
It came after Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet), cabinet member for environmental services, revealed in July that the council had spent £5,000 on clearing up, repairs and officer time following encampments in Whiteley and Dedworth Manor.
