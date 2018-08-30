Windsor Festival programme aims to ‘celebrate role of women’

Significant milestones in British history will be remembered at the Windsor Festival.

This year’s event marks 100 years since the end of the First World War and the passing of The Representation of the People Act, which gave some women the right to vote.

A discussion of the role of women will take a prominent part in the festival programme with House of Lords member Shami Chakrabarti and Professor June Purvis both lined up for appearances.

Baroness Chakrabarti will be talking about her latest book, Of Women: In The 21st Century, which addresses ongoing global gender inequality and what needs to be done to put women’s rights at the centre of the political agenda.

Professor Purvis will discuss the life of Christabel Pankhurst who, alongside her mother Emmeline, vigorously campaigned for the parliamentary vote for women.

Festival director Martin Denny said the programme of events would look to celebrate the role of women and offer visitors a wide range of entertainment.

The Old Court, in St Leonards Road, has also been added to the list of venues alongside the likes of St George’s Chapel and Eton College.

Martin said: “It offers a theatre space and a live music space with 160 seats and there is nowhere quite like it in Windsor.”

A visit from the Westminster Cathedral Choir has also be lined up to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Windsor’s St Edward’s Catholic Church. The festival will run from Sunday, September 16 to Sunday, September 30. Visit www.windsorfestival.com for details.