Two men charged after an ATM was stolen from a Londis shop in Sunninghill

Thames Valley Police has charged two men in connection with a conspiracy to burgle in Sunninghill.

Lee Healy, aged 31, of Leonard Road, Lambeth, London, and Anthony O’ Connell, aged 26, of Thurnham Way, Tadworth, Surrey, were both arrested on Monday, September 10.

Both were charged with conspiracy to commit a burglary with intent to steal in relation to two incidents.

On September 10 shortly before 2.30am an attempt was made to made to steal an ATM outside the Showcase Cinema in Reading Road, Winnersh.

Also on September 10 not long after 3am an ATM was stolen from inside a Londis shop in High Street, Sunninghill.

Healey was charged on Tuesday, September 11 and O’Connell was charged on Wednesday, September 12.

Both men were remanded to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court.

Healey appeared in court on Tuesday, September 11 and O’Connell appeared in court on Thursday, September 13. Both were remanded in custody by the court to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, October 15.