Pair jailed following fatal attack in Windsor town centre

Two men have been jailed today (Friday) for their part in a confrontation in Windsor last year in which a 'loving father and role model' was killed by a single punch.



On September 9, 2017, Mohammed Rasheed, 50, from Wembley, went for a night out in Windsor with colleagues, spending most of the evening in The Boom Boom Bar, Goswell Hill.



His group left at about 2am and made their way down the hill when they became embroiled in a confrontation with Kirk Bentley, 32, of Church Street, Staines-upon-Thames and 28-year-old Ashley Ball, of Holloway Hill, Chertsey.



Bentley approached the group and put two of Mr Rasheed's friends into a headlock saying 'that's my wife' before a 'minor scuffle' ensued, during which Mr Rasheed acted as a 'peacemaker' the court was told.



Bentley, Ball and the two girls walked ahead while members of both groups shouted at each other.



The court heard how as the pair neared the end of an access road, Bentley turned around and started circling members of Mr Rasheed's group — adopting a 'boxing stance'.



Mr Rasheed and another man stood apart from the group while Mr Bentley gave one of the other three men a black eye.



Ball then ran back and punched Mr Rasheed once, knocking him unconscious.



Mr Rasheed never recovered and died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford two days later.



Speaking at Reading Crown Court today, Judge Cutts did not accept that either man acted in self defence.



Ball had pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter on January 10.



On Friday, September 14, Bentley was cleared of manslaughter by a jury but found guilty of an alternative charge of affray during a two week trial at Reading Crown Court.



Ball was sentenced to five years in prison and Bentley was jailed for 12 months.



Both men will serve half of their sentences behind bars and the other half out on licence provided they do not re-offend.



Referencing a victim impact statement from Mr Rasheed's wife, prosecuting barrister Stuart Trimmer said: “She has, as a result of this, suffered tremendous pain and anguish, as has the family, having lost her husband, that man that was to her extended family a very important individual.



“She had no opportunity to speak with him, no opportunity, as she put it, to say goodbye. Her life came to a standstill.”



Judge Cutts said: “Mr Rasheed's children have lost a loving father and role model. This has particularly affected his 16-year-old son who is at an age when he needs his father's guidance most.



“Their loss will be with them forever. I recognise that any sentence I impose today cannot begin to compensate them for it.”