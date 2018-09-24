SITE INDEX

    • Legoland seeks 'model maker' who will get paid to build Lego all day 

    Grace Witherden

    Fancy making Lego for a living?

    Legoland is hiring for a full time model maker who will be responsible for designing, building and maintaining thousands of Lego models across the Windsor resort, which is home to more than 90 million bricks.

    The candidate will also be responsible for maintaining the new Haunted House Monster Party Ride which will open in Spring next year.

    Wannabe model makers will need design based experience and must be able to take on new challenges. 

    Applicants who are selected will then have to take part in a 'brick off' style assessment. 

    The closing date for the role is Friday, September 28. 

    Visit www.legoland.co.uk  for more information. 

