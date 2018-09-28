Councillor says parish council not consulted over CCTV

Tensions between councillors came to the fore after an apparent breakdown in communication prevented CCTV cameras from being installed.

Horton ward councillor Colin Rayner (Con) engaged in a sarcastic exchange with Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet) over the installation of surveillance cameras to monitor the village hall and playing fields at a Royal Borough council meeting on Tuesday.

Cllr Rayner requested that cameras be fitted to help combat the rise in anti-social behaviour and crime, which he said was the result of a reduction in police presence in the village. But Cllr Grey said that following discussions with businesses, residents and Horton Parish Council, it was decided not to install new cameras.

The debate became heated when Cllr Rayner, vice-chairman of the parish council, denied these meetings had ever happened.

Cllr Rayner, who has been deselected by the Conservatives for the May 2019 local election, said: “Cllr Grey, I know you are a great believer in democracy, fair play and thinking.

“Why does Datchet have a number of CCTVs and Horton doesn’t? Do you think that’s fair?

“You have come up with this and said that Horton Parish Council have been consulted – I am the vice chair of that parish council. Please send me copies of the correspondence.”

Following his speech, Cllr Grey said he would speak with officers and ‘revisit’ the issue.

A graveyard in the village may also receive a much-needed extension after Cllr Rayner told the council that it was reaching capacity.

In a question to his wife, Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, Cllr Colin Rayner asked if the council would consider extending the graveyard of St Michael’s Church in Stanwell Road, pointing out that three acres of adjacent land is currently for sale.

He said: “I have been reminded quite recently that we are building a new car park in Maidenhead. The cost of the graveyard will be the cost of six parking spaces.

“I believe the return on graveyards in the borough is greater than car parking.”

In response, Cllr Samantha Rayner agreed it was important for residents to be buried near where they lived, and that she would be happy to ‘look at’ extending the graveyard in 2019/20.