Man sustains facial injuries in attempted Windsor robbery

A ‘nasty and unprovoked assault’ during an attempted robbery in Windsor left a man needing hospital treatment for facial injuries.

The 25-year-old was walking from Barry Avenue to Stovell Road on Saturday morning when he was approached by three teenagers at the junction of Vansitaart Road.

He was punched in the face, which broke the young man’s glasses, and they demanded he hand over his bag.

However, the trio, who were all aged between 15 and 19, gave up when a man and woman walked past.

The victim received facial injuries including a bloodied nose and he was treated at Wexham Park Hospital.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses.

One teenager is described as the main aggressor and was white, about 5ft 8ins tall with medium build.

He had short blonde hair, spoke with a local accent, and wore a grey bandana on his face, a grey hooded top, tracksuit trousers and carried a drawstring bag on his back.

Another teenager was white, spoke with a local accent and rode a black mountain bike, while the third was white and wore a black hooded top.

PC Leanne Carrel, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked assault and the victim suffered injuries and had his glasses broken during the incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes they may have witnessed this incident to call 101, quoting reference number 43180297865.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or you can visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there.

“I am particularly keen to speak to the couple who walked past and spoke with the victim and the offenders. I believe they will have important information to assist with our investigation.”