COMPETITION: Your chance to win a Royal Windsor Monopoly game

We have secured ten new official Royal Windsor Monopoly games for our readers in time for Christmas.

The game has just the hit shop shelves – and we are among the 30 Royal Windsor Edition landmarks to be ‘Passing GO’.

The board, launched last week at the Oakley Court hotel, is a celebration of Windsor.

And the landmarks that appear in this unique edition are all Windsor favourites.

Windsor Castle takes the top position – followed by St. George’s Chapel and Eton College. Also featuring is Windsor Racecourse, Peascod Street and Dexter the cat.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the ten games all you have to do is answer the following question:

Which leading Windsor landmark appears on the board?

1. Windsor Citadel

2. Windsor Castle

3. Windsor Coliseum

Send your answer with your name and daytime telephone number to: sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk or post your entry to Sally Gray, Windsor Monopoly competition, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead SL6 1HX to arrive by 5pm on Monday, October 22.

Please indicate if you are happy for Baylis Media Ltd to contact you in the future with news and offers. We will not pass your information on to any third party. For full terms and conditions see www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions

Royal Windsor Monopoly is available in shops now and to order online.