Councillors consider extending licence of Boom Boom Bar

A nightclub in the most demanding street for police in Windsor may have its opening hours extended.

The Boom Boom Bar in Goswell Hill, which is the highest ‘demand generator’ street for police in Windsor, has applied for a licence to stay open and serve alcohol until 3am seven days a week.

Councillors considered whether to accept or reject the application at a Licensing Panel Sub-Committee on Monday, October 15.

At the meeting, Thames Valley Police inspector Louise Warbrick said a number of police incidents had occurred in Goswell Hill this year in and around The Boom Boom Bar. She described an incident on New Year's Day where an assault on the premises resulted in a victim sustaining ‘life-changing’ injuries.

In September, an ‘extremely volatile’ incident in Goswell Hill resulted in an armed police unit being called. On the incident, Insp Walbrook said: “I can’t say if that individual was from Boom Bar but it gives a flavour of the incidents.

“The police has a view that we would like to reject this on the grounds of crime prevention and disorder.”

Insp Walbrook added that the current ‘peak time’ for incidents was 1am-4am on Saturday and Sunday mornings and that it could be extended if the bar was to stay open later than its current closing time, 2am.

Several residents who live nearby were also present to voice their concerns.

Speaking after the meeting, Sean Lavelle, who lives and owns properties nearby, said: “The residents are up in arms. A few of my neighbours have children – some of these councillors should live here and see how they like it.

“When they are shouting, screaming and fighting you can tell what it’s like.

Speaking at the meeting, bar owner Vik Maharaj described how his bouncers helped the police to escort late-night revellers from the clubs to the taxi rank at the end of the street.

He said: “We thought it was a win-win if we got a later licence, it would mean that fewer people come outside at 2am when the other clubs close.

“Normally we would let everyone out and we would go home, letting Fuzzy Bear (which closes at 3am) deal with their own customers.

“If we close at 3am our staff could help support them.”

The council is expected to make a decision by Monday, October 22.

If the licence is granted, the venue will still need planning permission to be able to serve customers at a later time.