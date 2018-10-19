Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Windsor

Police are appealing for information after a motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Windsor on Monday (Oct 8).

At around 5.10pm, a black Kawasaki motorcycle and a red Ford Fiesta collided ion the A332 - Royal Windsor Way, at the Fountain roundabout at the bottom of the Windsor and Eton Relief Road.

The motorcyclist was a man in his sixties and remains in hospital at this time.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was a woman in her teens, who was not injured in the collision.

Investigating officer PC Dawn Seston of Roads Policing, said: “This happened at a very busy time of the day on a Monday afternoon, because of that I believe there is a number of people who saw this happen but haven’t yet spoken to us.

“I would like anyone who witnessed this collision, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

“You may have vital information to help with this investigation.

“Please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 43180307620 or you can also make a report online and upload any dash-cam footage you have.

“If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”