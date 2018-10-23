Legoland criticised for lack of healthy meals in new report

Legoland has just come joint last in a new league table ranking children’s food and drink at the country’s top visitor attractions.

The resort based in Winkfield Road, Windsor, was dubbed ‘Deep Fried Crap Land’ by researchers who examined the food it sells for children.

Legoalnd scored 45 out of a possible 160 stars with parents disappointed by the lack of vegetables in children’s lunchboxes and on children’s menus.

The league was put together by The Soil Association, a charity promoting healthy eating as part of their Out to Lunch campaign.

The charity sent ‘secret diner’ parents into 22 of the top visitor attractions including museums, art galleries, zoos, visitor centres and theme parks.

Secret diners at Legoland were critical of the over-availability of fizzy drinks and unhealthy snacks.

The charity said Legoland’s inclusive entrance ticket provide children with refillable fizzy drinks throughout the day and lunch at one of two restaurants – both which offered burgers, fried chicken, chips but no vegetables.

Rob Percival, coordinator of the Out to Lunch campaign, said: “It’s unacceptable that popular attractions are denying children healthy choices.

“The attractions at the bottom are not giving families the opportunity to enjoy a balanced meal. Some of the food on offer is simply junk. Legoland should be re-named ‘Deep Fried Crap Land’.”

In response Legoland said it is committed to providing healthy options for guests when it reopens for the 2019 season and it recognises the importance of offering healthy eating options.

It also said the hydration stations referenced in the survey had not been in use this year and refillable drinks packages included still and zero sugar options.

A spokeswoman said: “The survey does not reflect the healthy options we have available across the wider Resort, including our most popular family restaurant; City Walk Pizza Pasta, where we offer a salad bar alongside our freshly made pizzas or Knight’s Table where we serve vegetable sides with our grilled chicken.

“In our family restaurants, all of our children’s meals include a portion of fruit and a choice of water, milk or a juice drink.

“We are committed to providing healthy options for our guests and when we reopen for our 2019 season, we will be enhancing our children’s meals with a vegetable or salad option in each restaurant."

The Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh topped the list, scoring 105 stars, followed by the Eden Project, Chester Zoo , ZSL Whipsnade Zoo and the Science Museum.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum came bottom with 45 points. Stonehenge, The National Gallery and MAC Birmingham were also in the bottom five.