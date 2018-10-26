Squire's garden centre to close next week

A garden centre and popular community meeting place is set to close next week.

Squire's, in Maidenhead Road, will shut for good on Wednesday, October 31, and is expected to be sold.

The centre is popular with Dedworth residents for its cafe, which many use as a place to meet their friends.

Colin Squire, Squire’s chairman, said: “It is with regret that for sound commercial reasons and after a great deal of deliberation, we will be closing Squire’s Windsor.

“We know and understand that this centre is a great hub for the local community and will be deeply missed by many people.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their many years of support and, of course, to thank our team for all their hardwork, commitment and loyalty.”

Despite the loss of the centre, Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) is optimistic a new cafe can fill the gap it leaves.

He said: “It’s a blow, but not one that’s unexpected.

“It’s particularly a problem for families and elderly people that use it as a meeting place rather than a garden centre, they will miss that. We need somewhere in the Dedworth area where people can get together and meet socially and make sure there’s some community in the area.”

Cllr Wilson added that the community cafe would likely be built on council land, and would be subject to planning permission.

The land that Squire’s is on forms part of the HA11 site in the Borough Local Plan and has been earmarked for 450 houses by the council.

Cllr Wilson said that while the Borough Local Plan was still with the inspectors and nothing is confirmed, new housing could be vital for the area.

He said: “We need to see what plans they bring forward. While the area needs community facilities it also needs houses – the area is desperately short of houses, particularly those that are affordable for young people and families.”

In the past, Squire’s has suggested it would try to open another centre in the Royal Borough, but Cllr Wilson said that no potential new sites had been mentioned to him.

Squire’s deputy chairman Sarah Squire said many of the centre’s employees have moved to other Squire’s garden centres.