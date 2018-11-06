Windsor sailor to be presented with lifetime commitment award

11:20AM, Tuesday 06 November 2018
A Windsor sailor will be presented with an award by HRH Princess Royal in recognition of his commitment to the Silver Wing Sailing Club (SWSC).
David Finch has been nominated for a lifetime commitment award by his club and was selected as the winner by the Royal Yachting Association.
He has been a member of SWSC for more than 60 years and was instrumental in the design of the clubhouse, 40 years ago.
David also secured a 30-year lease to secure the club’s future; it is now the only remaining club of four originally based on the Wraysbury Gravel pits.
He will collect his award in London on November 19.
