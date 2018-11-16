Harry Potter themed activities on offer this weekend at Waterstones

Harry Potter themed activities will be running at Waterstones in Peascod Street this weekend to celebrate the release of JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Treasure hunts, storytime and competitions will all be running on Saturday and Sunday.

Bookshop manager, Rebecca Eumor at Waterstones Windsor said: “We're looking forward to welcoming Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter fans of all ages to Waterstones to celebrate the launch of the latest Fantastic Beasts title with this magical and fun weekend.”

Here are the events that are taking place:

9am-5pm: Hunt the Niffler treasure hunt (throughout the day)

11am-12pm: Fantastic Beasts drawing competition

12pm: Best Dressed Fantastic Beast/Wizard/Witch competition

12.45pm-2pm: Storytime (Beedle the Bard)

2pm-2.30pm: Harry Potter Quiz

3pm-4pm: Storytime: Fantastic Beasts 2

Sunday 18th November

11am-4pm: Hunt the Niffler treasure hunt (throughout the day)



12pm: Best Dressed Fantastic Beast/Wizard/Witch competition

12.15pm-1pm: Storytime (Beedle the Bard)

1.00-1.30pm: Harry Potter Quiz