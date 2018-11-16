Windsor Christmas Lights to be switched on by pantomime stars

The cast of Theatre Royal Windsor’s festive pantomime will help turn on the town’s Christmas lights.

The annual tradition will be taking place on Saturday in the town centre. Entertainment is due to start at 3.30pm with a live music programme running through the afternoon.

A children’s lantern procession will also wind its way from Windsor Yards to Castle Hill before the main event.

Youngsters from Queen Anne Royal Free CE First School and St Edward’s Catholic First School helped design the lanterns during workshops at Windsor’s Busy Buttons Creative Studio.

Members of the Dick Whittington cast will round off the evening by illuminating the festive lights in Peascod Street at 5.30pm.