Windsor Swimming club raises money for Children in Need

A swimming club swam a marathon between them to raise more than £1600 for Children in Need on Monday, November 12.

The event was the brainchild of Dedworth Middle School student Isobel Philpott who wanted to use Windsor Swimming Club’s country squad training time towards the fundraising initiative.

She said: “Every year I watch Children in Need and this year, I wanted to really make a difference and do something to help.

"I thought it would be great to put some of the hard work that we put in the pool towards helping others who may not have the opportunities or support that we have to take part in sport.”

The team swam 42,000 meters between them and it took them 12 hours to complete.

Chris Glover, County Squad coach at Windsor Swimming Club said, “For Isobel to think of this idea and for the rest of the county swimming squad to support her so enthusiastically, all off their own back, shows a level of maturity that is not usually associated with your average 11-14 year old!

"It was a hugely motivating experience and I’m really proud of everyone for putting in such a tremendous effort in the pool to reach the marathon distance and raise so much money between them.”