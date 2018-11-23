Man attacked by group of men outside Kebab shop in Windsor

A 45-year-old man was assaulted by a group of five men outside a Kebab shop in Windsor town centre on Friday (November 16).

The incident happened at about 1.30am in Thames Street outside Ramsey’s Kebab Shop.

The victim was left with fractured cheekbones, a broken nose, bruising and cuts to his face and body.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Michele Green, based at Maidenhead Force CID, said: “We are investigating this incident and have made five arrests.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which they think could be relevant to our appeal.

“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43180350332.”

Four men from Windsor, aged 27, 23, 22 and 21 and a man from Leeds aged 26 were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.