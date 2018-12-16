Trio jailed in connection with drugs offences in Windsor

A police investigator has said the sentencing of three men in connection with drugs supply offences in Windsor sends out a 'firm message' that drug-dealing will not be tolerated by the force.

Jamil Khan, 29, and Raymond Curley, 44, both of no fixed abode, and Adil Mahmood, 21, of Bradley Road, Slough, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on December 7 after they admitted a number of offences.

From left: Raymond Curley, Adil Mahmood and Jamil Khan

Officers swooped on the trio on May 29 after they spotted a known drug user engaging with the three offenders in a vehicle in Alma Road, Windsor, at 2.19pm.

Police stopped the vehicle and searched the occupants and found 88 wraps of cocaine and heroin along with more than £300 in cash and a mobile phone containing messages relating to drug supply.

Curley, Khan and Mahmood were all arrested and charged the following day.

Khan pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and received a three-and-a-half year jail term.

Mahmood was jailed for three years and two months after admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and one count of money laundering.

Curley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and one count of driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and received a jail term of three years and two months.

Designated case investigator Collette Gray, of the Windsor & Maidenhead investigation hub, said: “I am pleased that these three men have been brought to justice, and will now serve lengthy prison sentences.

“I believe this sends a firm message that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate people who choose to supply class A drugs. They cause considerable harm to our communities, targeting the most vulnerable in society.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who engage in this type of criminality.”