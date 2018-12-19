Gang of burglars use sledgehammer in Windsor burglary

A gang of burglars ransacked a shop in Windsor after smashing in a window with a sledgehammer.

The raid took place in Peascod Street at about 3.30am on Tuesday, December 11.

A group of four masked offenders forced their way through the front door and stole a number of electronic items while another offender remained outside.

Police said a silver Mercedes car was seen leaving the scene shortly afterwards, which the force believes is linked to the break-in.

The force has now released CCTV images of a man who may have vital information regarding the burglary.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Christopher Young, based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the person in this CCTV image, as we believe they may have vital information regarding this incident.

“If you recognise the person in this image, or you are the person, please get in touch with us to help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote 43180377871.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.