SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Seven people arrested following 'incident' at Victoria Street car park

    Grace Witherden

    Seven people arrested following Windsor "incident" at Victoria Street car park

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an 'incident' at Victoria Street car park at about 4am on Sunday.

    On Sunday, @TVP Windsor tweeted to say there had been an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning but could not provide anymore details at the time. 

    It has now confirmed that seven people were arrested in connection with an assault occasioning GBH and a victim was taken to hospital for their injuries. 

    The victim is continuing to receive treatment although their condition is not life threatening. 

    All seven people have been released under investigation. 

    A statement from @TVP Windsor on Twitter said it would like to speak to anyone involved or who may have seen something. 

    It read: "We would reassure residents that we are working on the investigation and detectives will update any futher relevant details in due course."

    Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved