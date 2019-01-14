Seven people arrested following 'incident' at Victoria Street car park

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an 'incident' at Victoria Street car park at about 4am on Sunday.

On Sunday, @TVP Windsor tweeted to say there had been an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning but could not provide anymore details at the time.

It has now confirmed that seven people were arrested in connection with an assault occasioning GBH and a victim was taken to hospital for their injuries.

The victim is continuing to receive treatment although their condition is not life threatening.

All seven people have been released under investigation.

A statement from @TVP Windsor on Twitter said it would like to speak to anyone involved or who may have seen something.

It read: "We would reassure residents that we are working on the investigation and detectives will update any futher relevant details in due course."

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.