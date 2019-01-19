Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist assaulted by van driver in Windsor

A cyclist sustained multiple fractures after he was assaulted by a van driver in Windsor.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is appealing for witnesses following the incident along Maidenhead Road at about 3.20pm on Thursday, January 17.

The victim - a man in his thirties - was involved in a verbal altercation with the driver of a black Volkswagen Caddy van.

The driver of the van followed the victim as it exited the BP garage.

In a statement, police said the cyclist fell from his bike after colliding with the van.

The victim was taken to Wexham Park Hospital and sustained multiple fractures to his lower leg and foot along with bruising to his body. He has since been discharged.

The man driving the van is described as a white man of skinny build, aged in his thirties.

Investigating officer DC Lyndsey Shaw of Force CID in Slough, said: “This was a serious incident which left the cyclist involved in hospital.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, it happened on a busy road at a busy time of day so anyone who has information is encouraged to get in touch.

“We also would like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with any details which could assist the investigation should contact 101 quoting reference 43190017626, or you can make a report online.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 19-year-old man from Essex has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.