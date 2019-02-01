SITE INDEX

    • Schools shut in Royal Borough and Wokingham

    Driving in the snow: Advice for motorists

    Snowfall overnight has caused a number of schools in the Royal Borough to close today, these include:

    Alexander First School

    All Saints CE Junior School

    Altwood

    Alwyn Infant and Nursery

    Bisham C of E Academy

    Boyne Hill Infant and Nursery

    Braywood CE First School

    Burchetts Green Infants

    Charters

    Cheapside Primary

    Churchmead School

    Clewer Green

    Cookham Dean Primary School

    Cookham Nursery

    Courthouse

    Cox Green School

    Dedworth Green First School

    Dedworth Middle School

    Desborough College

    Forest Bridge School

    Eton Porny C of E First

    Eton Wick CE First Open

    Furze Platt Infants

    Furze Platt Junior School

    Furze Platt Senior School

    Hilltop First School

    Kings Court First School

    Knowl Hill C of E Academy

    Larchfield Primary School and Nursery

    Maidenhead Nursery

    Manor Green School

    Newlands Girls School

    Oakfield First

    RISE Alternative Provision

    Royal School

    South Ascot Village School

    St Edwards Catholic First

    St Edwards Royal Free Middle School

    St Francis Catholic Primary

    St Lukes School and Nursery

    St Mary's Catholic Primary School

    St Peter’s Church of England Middle School

    South Ascot Village School

    The Lawns Nursery

    The royal

    The Windsor Boys

    Trevelyan Middle School

    Waltham St Lawrence

    Wessex Primary

    White Waltham C of E Academy

    Windsor Girls

    Woodlands Park Primary and Nursery


    Schools that are open include:


    Braywick Court

    Cookham Rise Primary

    Datchet St Mary’s

    Riverside Primary School and Nursery

    Holyport College (the school is open although all coaches are cancelled)

    Holy Trinity CE Cookham

    Holy Trinity CE Sunningdale

    Holyport CE Primary

    Homer First

    Lowbrook Primary

    Lowbrook Academy

    St Michael’s CE Primary

    The Queen Anne Royal Free CE First School

    Trinity St Stephen

    Wraysbury Primary


    Wokingham schools shut include:


    Reading Blue Coat

    Polehampton Infant

    Polehampton Junior

    *Update 11am: Oldfield Primary is not closed as previously stated.

