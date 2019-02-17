Two men charged with multiple offences after spate of car break-ins in Windsor and Maidenhead

02:51PM, Sunday 17 February 2019
Two men have been charged with several offences following a spate of vehicle break-ins in Windsor and Maidenhead.
Leon Stephen Mongan, 23, of The Brambles, West Drayton, Middlesex, has been charged with nine counts of theft from a motor vehicle, nine counts of handling stolen goods and a single count of criminal damage.
20-year-old John Ward, of Myrtle Road, Hounslow, also in Middlesex, faces the same charges, as well as an additional charge of going equipped.
The charges are related to a series of incidents that took place in Windsor and Maidenhead in July last year.
The pair will appear at Slough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 19.
