Legoland's long awaited Haunted House ride to open in April

The launch of the long awaited Haunted House ride at Legoland is set to take place in April.

The Haunted House Monster Party will open at the Windsor resort on Saturday, April 13.

On the ride young party guests will be greeted by joke-telling Lego gargoyles and talking statues, bunting, banners and balloons.

Once sitting comfortably, a vampire will bring the banquet hall swinging to life, turning the room upside down and transforming before his party goers very eyes

The Haunted House Monster Party was supposed to open in 2015 but missed the slot when RBWM refused a planning application for the ride the previous year.

When the theme park appealed against the decision, an inquiry took place which the council lost, costing the Royal Borough more than £250,000.

To celebrate the opening families can pick up a Legoland annual pass for £60 per person until May 7.