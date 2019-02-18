SITE INDEX

    Grace Witherden

    Update: Firefighters tackling chimney fire in Windsor town centre

    A Windsor town centre road is currently closed due to a building fire.

    TVP Windsor tweeted to say the town centre is closed from Thames Street to Castle Hill.

    The force said it would be closed for a couple of hours and they were on the scene with Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service 

    Crews from Windsor, Slough and Ascot fire station are at the scene along with an aerial ladder platform from Whitley Wood fire station

    A tweet from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews are tackling a blaze in the chimney of a building. 

    Update: 5.16pm

    Firefighters are currently responding to a chimney fire at a commercial property in Windsor town centre.

    Crews from Windsor, Ascot and Slough are at the scene in Thames Street alongside the Aerial Ladder Platform from Whitley Wood Fire Station.

    The blaze was reported at 4.10pm and the road has been closed from Castle Hill to Thames Street.

    Update: 5.32pm

    Reporter George Roberts is on the scene. 

