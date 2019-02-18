Update: Firefighters tackling chimney fire in Windsor town centre

04:58PM, Monday 18 February 2019
A Windsor town centre road is currently closed due to a building fire.
TVP Windsor tweeted to say the town centre is closed from Thames Street to Castle Hill.
The force said it would be closed for a couple of hours and they were on the scene with Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service
#Windsor town centre currently closed from Thames Street to Castle Hill to vehicles following a building fire. We are on scene with @RBFRSofficial. Please avoid the area, likely to be closed for a couple of hours #P5409 pic.twitter.com/cTjWkidWXw— TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) 18 February 2019
Crews from Windsor, Slough and Ascot fire station are at the scene along with an aerial ladder platform from Whitley Wood fire station
A tweet from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews are tackling a blaze in the chimney of a building.
Update: 5.16pm
Firefighters are currently responding to a chimney fire at a commercial property in Windsor town centre.
Crews from Windsor, Ascot and Slough are at the scene in Thames Street alongside the Aerial Ladder Platform from Whitley Wood Fire Station.
The blaze was reported at 4.10pm and the road has been closed from Castle Hill to Thames Street.
Update: 5.32pm
Reporter George Roberts is on the scene.
Fire engines outside Windsor Castle’s walls.— George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) 18 February 2019
Some kind of incident on the other side of the street (Thames St).
There’s a police barrier but I can make out at least 3 fire engines. pic.twitter.com/BVh2FKeMjs
Police have just confirmed to me that there’s been a chimney fire in the Duchess of Cambridge pub, right in the shadow of Windsor Castle.— George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) 18 February 2019
No one harmed, looks like it’s all been taken care of now. Still a few firefighters in the pub. pic.twitter.com/lYcVqUJqxR
Firemen on the scene at Thames Street in Windsor. @ExpressSeries @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/9GXdAIUR3U— Ian Longthorne (@IanLongthorne) 18 February 2019
