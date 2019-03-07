Fraud warning over scammers posing as police

A warning has been issued to residents following a spate of scam phone calls involving criminals impersonating police officers.

Thames Valley Police is investigating six attempted courier frauds which have targeted vulnerable people in Dedworth, Datchet, Old Windsor and Ascot in the past week.

The hoax, which usually targets elderly victims, involves a caller pretending to be a detective from Hammersmith Police Station, who is investigating fraudulent bank activity.

The victim is instructed to withdraw all their money from their bank and hand it over to a ‘detective, posing as a courier’, who will ‘re-secure their account’.

On Saturday scammers persuaded an Old Windsor man to withdraw a ‘large sum of money’ after they convinced him over the phone they were investigating suspicious activity on his account.

Two days later, a woman from Datchet received a similar call from a ‘DC David Morris’, supposedly from Hammersmith Police Station, who was also investigating fraudulent activity at her bank. She was told to withdraw all her money but was only allowed to access £1,000.

Thames Valley Police said it was called before a courier could collect the cash and the victim has now been safeguarded.

Sergeant Ryan Powell, from the Windsor and Maidenhead Problem Solving team, said: “Over the past week we have seen around six attempted and unfortunately some successful attempts to steal money from individuals.

“We are actively investigating the reports but, in the meantime, would like to inform the public how to avoid being scammed.

“If you have concerns, be polite, hang up and using a mobile phone, not the same landline, call us on 101 or go to our reporting webpage to inform us of the attempt.

“The offenders will stay on the landline so it is important not to use the same landline.”

Contact police on 101 with any information.