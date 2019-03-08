Man jailed for 10 years for fracturing woman's skull in Windsor bar

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for 10 years for assaulting a woman in a Windsor bar and fracturing her skull.

Rossi Shadrawy, of Stephenson Road, Twickenham, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday, March 1 after being found guilty of Section 18 GBH by unanimous jury at the same court on February 27..

On New Year’s Eve 2017 the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was with her sister and friends enjoying a night out in Boom Bar in Goswell Hill.

At about 2am on January 1 the victim became involved in an altercation with another group.

She ended up on her back on the floor when Shadrawy, from the other group, threw a glass in her face. He then quickly left the club.

The victim sustained a fractured skull during the incident.

Shadrawy was arrested on January 1, 2018 and was charged in connection with the incident on June 29 2018.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Michele Green, of Maidenhead Force CID, said: “I am grateful for the ongoing bravery of the victim throughout the 14 month investigation, which included giving evidence during the trial. She sustained life changing injuries as a result of the attack – a fractured skull which required four hours of surgery to insert metal plates and screws and will require check- ups for the next 10 years.

“I would also like to thank the staff at the Boom Bar who greatly assisted the investigation and provided CCTV which assisted the case and ensured justice was done. It has been a lengthy investigation but this case shows how robustly we deal with all offences involving this level of violence.”