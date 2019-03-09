SITE INDEX

    • Fire near Eton swan sanctuary caused by suspected arsonists

    George Roberts

    Firefighters put out a fire near a swan sanctuary in Eton which they suspect was caused by arsonists.

    One fire crew from Slough was called out to a fire underneath a viaduct in Meadow Lane about 100 metres from the Swan Lifeline sanctuary at 1.20pm.

    Firefighters spent about 15 minutes putting out the blaze, which was mostly made up of grass and pieces of rubbish.

    No people were harmed in the incident.

