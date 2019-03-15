Samurai sword found in knife crime crackdown in Windsor

A samurai sword was recovered and two males were arrested in a crackdown on knife crime in the town this week.

Some 20 police officers, police community support officers and special constables were out in force in the town centre on Wednesday as part of a week-long Operation Sceptre, which is running until Sunday.

Working with community wardens from the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, CCTV operators and shopping centre security staff, they carried out a number of stop and searches.

One male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and possession of a knife. Another male was arrested for failing to turn up to court.

The police have also worked with community wardens to carry out sweeps of public spaces where knives may be stashed, resulting in a samurai sword being seized.

Last night (Thursday), the police and trading standards officers were due to test purchase the sale of knives.

PS Ryan Powell, of the Windsor and Maidenhead Police @Solving Team, said: “People carrying knives in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead already know we do not tolerate it.

“The purpose of our partners and our operation on the 13th (Wednesday) was to target those who weren’t aware how hostile we will be towards them.

“Knives cost lives and there is no excuse for carrying them.

“Carrying a knife ‘for protection’ will never be an excuse.

“If you do have issues that make you fear for your personal safety, contact your local police force for advice.

“We would also like to thank the public for their help in targeting those who carry knives. We cannot do it without you.”

To report a crime call 101 or go to www.thamesvalley.police.uk/

